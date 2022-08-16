$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz

FILE - 2020 Nissan Kick
FILE - 2020 Nissan Kick(The N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25,000 SUV was stolen from the Manhattan Hertz after it was not returned for nearly a month.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were called to the Hertz at 1826 Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a theft.

Officials said the business owners were listed as the victim when a 40-year-old woman rented a 2020 Nissan Kick on July 22 and never returned it.

RCPD noted that the SUV cost about $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
KS Cold Cases: Anna Baldwin
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut

Latest News

FILE - It was one year ago the U.S. was working to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, and for...
Sen. Moran reflects on 1-year remembrance of fall of Kabul
James Underwood
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
FILE
Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking in while tenant was home
FILE
RCPD searches for information about stolen catalytic converter