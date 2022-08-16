$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25,000 SUV was stolen from the Manhattan Hertz after it was not returned for nearly a month.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were called to the Hertz at 1826 Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a theft.

Officials said the business owners were listed as the victim when a 40-year-old woman rented a 2020 Nissan Kick on July 22 and never returned it.

RCPD noted that the SUV cost about $25,000.

