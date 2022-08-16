14 applications received for Riley Co. Police Dept. Director position

Riley County Law Enforcement Center
Riley County Law Enforcement Center(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says it has received 14 applications for its open Director position, which the Law Board hopes to have filled by the end of the year.

RCPD noted that the applications include three from Kansas and 11 from out-of-state and are currently being reviewed by a screening committee. It said applications have been submitted from the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Vermont.

According to the Law Board, the committee will make its recommendations on which applicants should move forward, however, it will make the ultimate decision on the finalists.

“We are systematically working our way through the process,” Law Board Chair Linda Morse said. “This is an important decision and we are committed to meeting regularly to keep progressing forward. Once recommendations are made, the Law Board will meet separately to choose finalists.”

RCPD indicated that finalists would be chosen based on qualifications, experience and dedication to embracing diversity and promoting inclusion in every nook of the department.

According to the Department, an announcement will be made to name finalists after decisions are made. An open forum with finalists will be held to allow for public input.

The Law Board noted that it anticipates having chosen the next Director by the end of 2022.

Kurt Muldrop will continue to serve as Interim Director since former Director Dennis Butler’s retirement on Jan. 31, 2022.

