Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded.

13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out.

“You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”

Latimer has been coming to this event for years and he plans on coming back in the future.

Richard Cain took his 10-year-old grandson Michael to his first race and he said he was worth it.

“Oh man the excitement, the sound, the ground movement, you name it man it’s all fun. It’s enjoyment, pure enjoyment,” Richard Cain said.

Reporter, “Why did you want to come with Grandpa,” - Michael, “Because he was the one with the tickets and he only had one. Reporter - “and he took you huh?” - Michael, “Yes.”

Here are the winners:

Three-time World Champion Antron Brown won the Top Fuel Race earning his first win as a NHRA team owner.

Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car, his first win in Topeka.

Pro Stock driver Troy Coughlin Jr. took home some hardware leaving Greg Anderson still searching for win number 100. Coughlin Jr. now has two wins in a row.

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Joey Gladstone notched back-to-back wins.

“Really didn’t have to do much the entire weekend,” Gladstone said. “It was really relaxing and it was really fun. It was awesome. We had a blast all weekend. It was awesome.”

A feeling of pure enjoyment was also felt for Brown. He says he changed 70 percent of his car to get better results. But, in December 2021, he lost his grandmother and he says this was a dream come true.

“The struggle was real but this makes it all worthwhile… when that light came on, it was just like, boom, and is it real? It is real,” Brown said.

That hard work paid off for Brown and Gladstone and they’re not done.

“From here on out, we’re only going forward. ABMotorsports, we put that win on the map. This isn’t going to be the first and it isn’t going to be the last,” Brown said.

“After you get the results, we’re ready to do it all over again. Put in the same amount of work in because we like this,” Gladstone said.

The next race on the docket will be the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Aug. 18-21 in Brainerd, Michigan.

