Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park.

The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.

The City’s contractor is currently making improvements in the boat ramp area to reduce erosion and sediment loss. Additionally, the contractor will be constructing nested basins near the parking lot to promote water quality by infiltration and filtration. The excavation work is expected to be complete in the next few weeks, weather permitting.

Once the excavation phase is complete, FOK will work with volunteers to return native grasses, wildflowers, trees, and shrubs to the area. Returning native plants will stabilize soil, while improving drainage and water quality of the river. All of the City’s water originates from the Kansas River.

To learn more about the Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project, click here. For more on Kaw River State Park, click here.

