Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Wichita
Kansas High Court finds Wichita ordinance unconstitutionally overbroad
(AP Photo/David Kent)
Wyatt Hubert retires from the NFL
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson moved to hospice

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in 2nd recent shooting
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits
Flyers distributed on cars in San Francisco read, “I don’t want to steal anymore! But I still...
Purported thief leaves flyers asking for donations to stop stealing