Recount on abortion rights amendment on hold over financial questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recount request for the Value Them Both amendment is on hold while the person asking for it proves she can foot the bill.

Melissa Leavitt of Colby made a request for a statewide, hand recount just before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline to file such a request. At the time, the Secretary of State’s Office said it accepted a credit card to serve as a temporary bond.

Under state law, in a primary, any registered voter may request a recount, and must pay for it. They also must provide a bond for the estimated costs prior to the count getting underway.

The Secretary of State has told Leavitt the cost for a statewide, hand recount of the race is $229,334.35.

Monday morning, the Sec. of State’s Office says Leavitt provided Mark Gietzen’s financial assets to back the bond. However, the Sec. of State’s Office denied the request.

They’ve given Leavitt until 5 p.m. Monday to present cash, check, cashier’s check or credit card for the bond. If she does not, the recount request will be canceled. Leavitt also may narrow her request to include only select counties, and provide a bond to cover those counties’ costs.

The Value Them Both amendment would have made clear the Kansas Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion. It failed by about 165,000 votes.

