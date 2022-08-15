RCPD joins agencies across KS in campaign against drunk driving

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - From August 20th through Labor Day, September 7th, the Riley County Police Department will be one of many agencies across Kansas participating in the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

According to the campaign, one person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in the United States.

“Before getting behind the wheel, please take a moment to think about the decision you’re about to make,” RCPD Patrol Captain Greg Steere said. “If you drive impaired, you’re not only more likely to crash, but that crash is much more likely to cause serious injury or death.”

RCPD will continue to emphasize enforcement of impaired driving and other traffic laws throughout the rest of the year in order to save lives. They also remind Kansans that in addition to putting others at risk, driving under the influence is a class B misdemeanor that can result in several days of jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and the suspension or revocation of a driver’s license.

Some of the other law enforcement agencies joining the campaign this year include the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

