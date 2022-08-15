One killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital.

Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby alley.

Dispatch confirmed one person is critically injured in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in southeast Wichita. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Eyewitness News has a reporter headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

