One killed in SE Wichita shooting

Shooting in SE Wichita.
Shooting in SE Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital.

Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby alley.

Dispatch confirmed one person is critically injured in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in southeast Wichita. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Eyewitness News has a reporter headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Wichita
Kansas High Court finds Wichita ordinance unconstitutionally overbroad
(AP Photo/David Kent)
Wyatt Hubert retires from the NFL
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson moved to hospice

Latest News

Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Daughter, son, ex-husband of murder victim testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Shawnee County District Court
A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
Tyreek Robinson is able to play both of the sports he loves this season at Emporia State...
Emporia State’s Tyreek Robinson set to make an impact on the court, and the turf