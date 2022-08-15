Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon.

Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken into custody shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Monday and transported to Osage County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.