Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon.
Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken into custody shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Monday and transported to Osage County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
