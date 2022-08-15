Monday forecast: Hot today, much cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will feature temperatures below average for most of the week, we just have to get through today’s heat first. Rain chances exist mainly tonight through Tuesday evening then again possibly toward the end of the week and start of the weekend.

Taking Action:

Most spots will be hot again today with 90s for highs and heat indices near 100°. Make sure you’re hydrating and staying cool.

There is a very low chance for storms late this afternoon/early evening where a storm may produce strong winds and possible hail, most spots will be dry.

Better chance of rain will exist after midnight through Tuesday evening however this will not be a widespread soaker. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow with the cooler temperatures, keep them just check the radar before heading out to find out where the rain is.



Confidence is medium to high that many spots will likely remain in the 0.01″-0.20″ of rain tonight through Tuesday evening however some areas may be able to get more than 0.20″. As of now those that will have the highest probability of getting more than 0.20″ is along HWY 36 and east of HWY 75.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Low chance for an isolated shower/storm mainly after 4pm. Wide range in highs today with mid 80s near the Nebraska border and mid-upper 90s near I-35. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms before midnight, better chance for more scattered showers/storms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: The chance of showers/storms will exist all day however most spots will be dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the low-mid 70s near the Nebraska border with upper 70s-low 80s southeast of the turnpike. Winds NE/E 5-15 mph.

You will not notice a drop in humidity until late tomorrow into Tuesday night with more comfortable conditions Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 80s.

There does exist low chances for rain Friday through Monday however confidence remains very low on when the best chances for rain will be. Will just keep the chance in on Friday night for consistency purposes and the fact most models have at least a chance of rain during this time confidence is somewhat higher of the opportunity for rain Friday night. Only one model has a rain chance in for the weekend into Monday so it’s a lower chance rain even exists in the first place. Temperatures remain near seasonal over the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Mainly a wind risk (60 mph wind gusts) but hail is also possible (quarter size). Mainly for storms in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

