Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the street, apparently shot.

EMS declared the person dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

For more crime stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Wichita
Kansas High Court finds Wichita ordinance unconstitutionally overbroad
(AP Photo/David Kent)
Wyatt Hubert retires from the NFL
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson moved to hospice

Latest News

Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Daughter, son, ex-husband of murder victim testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Shawnee County District Court
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
Tyreek Robinson is able to play both of the sports he loves this season at Emporia State...
Emporia State’s Tyreek Robinson set to make an impact on the court, and the turf