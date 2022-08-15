Provisional ballots continue to narrow GOP State Treasurer Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All eyes were on the state’s three largest counties Monday as they examined provisional ballots that could determine the race for the Republican state treasurer nomination.

The race between State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson has been too close to call. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Johnson held a 324 vote lead, with more than 17,000 provisional ballots left to consider statewide.

Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners Aaron Mays, Kevin Cook, and Bill Riphan met Monday as the board of canvassers with elections commissioner Andrew Howell. They divided the county’s 1,116 provisionals into three categories: recommended to count, partial count, or recommended not to count.

”It’s actually a pretty reasonable number compared to what we’ve seen for this many voters, especially in a year where you’ve got redistricting that causes some additional questions and uncertainties for people knowing where to vote,” Howell said. “So, all things considered, I think our provisional number is fairly low.”

Howell announced the county completed the canvass Monday afternoon. Commissioners determined 765 of the ballots were valid and should count. With those ballots, Tyson picked up 95 votes to Johnson’s 82, for a net gain of 13 for Tyson.

Johnson carried Sedgwick Co., however Tyson picked up more provisionals (679 for Johnson, compared to 691 for Tyson), narrowing the gap 12 more. In Johnson Co., Tyson added 975 votes to 803 for Johnson, a net gain of 172.

Adding just those three counties would put Johnson’s lead at 127. However, that does not reflect any other additional counties reporting Monday. The Secretary of State’s Office said it would not have updated numbers available until Tuesday.

Already, Tyson requested a partial recount in the race. After initially asking for a review in 55 counties, she narrowed the request Monday to six counties. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Cloud, Harvey, McPherson and Ottawa counties will do full hand recounts. Dickinson and Barton counties will recount advance ballots only, plus all ballots for the city of Great Bend.

The winner of the race will face Democrat Lynn Rogers, the current treasurer, on the November ballot.

