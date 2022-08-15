Emporia police investigating two unrelated shootings

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is investigating two different cases of firearms being discharged at occupied dwellings.

According to officials, between midnight and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to the first call at the intersection of 1st and Market St. The house located at 202 E 1st was struck by gunfire.

The second call was reported a few hours later around 6:30 p.m. However, the victim said the shooting happened approximately one to two weeks earlier. The victim in this incident reported that a bullet entered their apartment through the ceiling, damaging a TV in their apartment. This occurred at 902 Sylvan St. Apt 1B.

Officials say the two cases are not related and the victims in both cases are not believed to have been the target of either shooting. Both cases remain open and are under investigation.

