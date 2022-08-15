Daughter, son, ex-husband of murder victim testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Shawnee County District Court

Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Dana Chandler (WIBW)(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 7 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Monday morning at Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.

Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-homicide of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, on July 7, 2002, at a west Topeka townhouse.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the convictions.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, now 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman.

Prior to the start of Monday’s proceedings, which began at 9:18 a.m., Judge Cheryl Roos announced that another juror was dismissed from the case.

This makes the third juror to be dismissed, leaving two alternates.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in when the retrial began Friday, Aug. 5.

The day’s first witness on Monday was Erin Sutton, the daughter of Karen Harkness.

The second person to take the witness stand Monday was Chadwick Harkness, the son of Karen Harkness.

Both of Harkness’ children mentioned hearing their mother speak of phone calls she received from Chandler. They  also said their mother expressed fear of Chandler.

The morning’s third witness was Dewitt Harkness, who said he was married to Karen Harkness about 25 years before they divorced in 1996.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Wichita
Kansas High Court finds Wichita ordinance unconstitutionally overbroad
(AP Photo/David Kent)
Wyatt Hubert retires from the NFL
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson moved to hospice

Latest News

Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County
Shooting in SE Wichita.
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died.
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
Tyreek Robinson is able to play both of the sports he loves this season at Emporia State...
Emporia State’s Tyreek Robinson set to make an impact on the court, and the turf