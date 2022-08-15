Daughter, son, ex-husband of murder victim testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Shawnee County District Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 7 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Monday morning at Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.

Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-homicide of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, on July 7, 2002, at a west Topeka townhouse.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the convictions.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, now 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman.

Prior to the start of Monday’s proceedings, which began at 9:18 a.m., Judge Cheryl Roos announced that another juror was dismissed from the case.

This makes the third juror to be dismissed, leaving two alternates.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in when the retrial began Friday, Aug. 5.

The day’s first witness on Monday was Erin Sutton, the daughter of Karen Harkness.

The second person to take the witness stand Monday was Chadwick Harkness, the son of Karen Harkness.

Both of Harkness’ children mentioned hearing their mother speak of phone calls she received from Chandler. They also said their mother expressed fear of Chandler.

The morning’s third witness was Dewitt Harkness, who said he was married to Karen Harkness about 25 years before they divorced in 1996.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.