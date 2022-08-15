Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Transfer Station is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday August, 17th, weather permitting.

The burn, which will take place at 1881 Henton Road, is expected to take a week to complete. During this time, officials say smoke may be noticeable in surrounding areas including Manhattan City limits.

“Since the last burn, we have taken in about 6,170 tons of brush and trees,” said Assistant County Engineer Evan McMillian. “That total includes more than 760 tons of debris from the June storms.”

Officials said the controlled burn will not have any impact on normal operations at the transfer station. However, conditions for dropping off brush and limbs will not be ideal during this time. Residents are encouraged to hold off on dumping limbs and brush until after the burn has finished.

The Riley County Transfer Station is open from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

