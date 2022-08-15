Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

London Pike
London Pike(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday.

The charges against Pike include:

  • Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1)
  • Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3)
  • Aggravated Battery (Level 7)
  • Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6)

On July 16, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the 10000 BLK of SW K4 Highway on reports of a robbery and possible kidnapping. Pike and another woman, Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, allegedly stripped a woman of her clothes at gunpoint, stole her car, and left her in the middle of the road. Upon the arrival of deputies, the victim was immediately located and transported to the hospital for the treatment of a head injury.

Law enforcement was subsequently able to gather more information from the victim and their investigation resulting in the locating and arresting of London Pike on August 9. Kagay confirmed Pike is in custody at the Shawnee County Corrections facility on a $750,000 bond as of Monday morning.

