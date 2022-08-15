7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father

Wamego
By Melissa Brunner
Aug. 15, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday.

Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his father, Randy Tinkel, 37, was driving east on Hwy. 24. They were waiting to turn left when a semi rear-ended both their vehicle and a Ford Edge that had slowed behind them.

KHP said the Edge flipped on its side while Tinkel’s truck was flipped on its roof, and the semi stopped in a field. Randy Tinkel died at the scene.

Tinkel’s wife, Jillian C. Tinkel, 36, was taken to a Wamego hospital with serious injuries. Children’s Mercy Hospital says two-year-old Krew Tinkel remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

According to KHP, the Edge’s driver, Megan Schindler, 34, of St. Marys, suffered serious injuries. Mark Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton, who was driving the semi, was not hurt.

