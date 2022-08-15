$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

In Andover Monday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of...
In Andover Monday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of infrastructure upgrades, which includes extending upgrades on Kellogg for about two miles, from the K-96 interchange to just east of the Sedgwick-Butler County line.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.

In Andover Monday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a second round of infrastructure upgrades, which includes extending upgrades on Kellogg for about two miles, from the K-96 interchange to just east of the Sedgwick-Butler County line. This $230 million project includes expanding the stretch from K-96 in east Wichita to half of a mile east of 159th Street East, in Andover, to six lanes.

The project is receiving local matches form the cities of Wichita and Andover, as well as Sedgwick and Butler counties. The Kansas Department of Transportation said construction is slated to begin next June.

Kelly touched on how the expansion is expected to improve traffic on one of the busier stretches of Kellogg heading out of Wichita.

“I moved to Kansas in 1986 and I had a job that took me al across the state, including Wichita often,” Kelly said. “It drove me crazy when I had to get off Highway 54/Kellogg and wind my way through al of those cones, all the time. Years,” the governor said. “It is really wonderful to see this come to fruition.”

The expansion project on East Kellogg is part the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or “IKE.” A news release from the governor’s office listed 11 projects in total added to the “Ike Construction Pipeline” totaling more than $520 million, detailed below:

Project DescriptionScopeMilesConstruction Cost Estimate (millions)Scheduled Construction LettingProject Type
US-40/K-10 (South Lawrence Trafficway) in Douglas County: from north of the K-10/US-40 junction south and east to the K-10/US-59/Iowa Street junctionConvert to 4-lane freeway and construct a new interchange at the Wakarusa/27th Street intersection. This is the first of two projects.7$1242024Expansion
K-68 in Miami County: from US-169 east approximately 7 miles to west of US-69 at LouisburgConstruct
4-lane expressway		7$482025Expansion
US-54 (Kellogg Avenue) in Sedgwick County: K-96 interchange east to 0.5 mile east of 159th Street (East Kellogg project Phase 1)Reconstruct to 6-lane freeway2$2302023Expansion
K-99 in Wabaunsee County: from I-70/K-99 junction north 2 milesReconstruction with 10-foot shoulders2$122024Modernization
K-4 in Saline County: from approximately 2 miles east of the K-4/K-104 junction to just east of the K-4/South Kipp Road intersectionReconstruction and realignment7$232024Modernization
K-177 in Morris County: from just north of South 850 Road north to Velie Street in Council GroveHeavy rehabilitation and add shoulders, two bridge replacements3$82024Modernization
I-70 in Geary County: K-18 interchangeInterchange reconstruction and improvements-$162025Modernization
US-183 bypass in Ellis County: Bridge #019 located at Junction US-183 bypass/I-70Interchange reconstruction-$182024Modernization
K-23 in Sheridan County: approximately 1 mile south of County Road 70 South (CR-406), north to Hoxie (Walnut Avenue)Reconstruct and add shoulders, two bridge replacements6$182024Modernization
US-281 in Osborne County: from north junction of US-24/281 north to Portis (State Street)Reconstruct and add shoulders, two bridge replacements3$212024Modernization
K-33 in Franklin County: from Shawnee Road to Pendleton AvenueReconstruct highway, I-35 bridge replacement and interchange improvements1$102025Modernization

“Expanding and modernizing our highways will improve roadway safety, create good jobs, and deliver more economic opportunities across Kansas, both now and in the future,”said Governor Kelly. “These 11 projects demonstrate that investing in transportation benefits our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

