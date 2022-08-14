Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 42-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured after a UTV crash Saturday night in Great Bend.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Bryan Kramer, 42, of Great Bend, was driving a Polaris Razr UTV eastbound in the 3000 block of Dike Rd on the southside of Great Bend when he struck a tree and was killed.

The other passengers, a 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were both taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

