Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 42-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured after a UTV crash Saturday night in Great Bend.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Bryan Kramer, 42, of Great Bend, was driving a Polaris Razr UTV eastbound in the 3000 block of Dike Rd on the southside of Great Bend when he struck a tree and was killed.
The other passengers, a 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were both taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.