Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 42-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously injured after a UTV crash Saturday night in Great Bend.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Bryan Kramer, 42, of Great Bend, was driving a Polaris Razr UTV eastbound in the 3000 block of Dike Rd on the southside of Great Bend when he struck a tree and was killed.

The other passengers, a 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were both taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

