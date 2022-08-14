Two arrested after deadly shooting in Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Aug. 14: Wichita Police say 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita was killed in the early Sunday morning in Old Town. Police have arrested 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, in connection with the shooting. They face first-degree murder charges.

At around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, officers working part-time in the area heard several gunshots just north of 126 N. Mosley, followed by more gunshots near 100 N. Washington. Officers ran in the direction of the second round of shots, arriving on the scene to find Greenley unconscious and not breathing, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. Live-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Greenley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Sweeney and Dyas arrived in a black 2008 Ford Edge and shot Greenley several times before fleeing the scene. Witnesses helped officers locate the vehicle, along with surveillance cameras in Old Town.

Sweeney and Dyas were located shortly after in different areas and were taken into custody.

Wichita police spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses, but say others left the scene before they got there. They want anyone with information on what happened to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

