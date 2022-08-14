Sunday night forecast: Big cooldown this week

Lots of 80s on your 8-day forecast
Still hot through Monday
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We did not make the triple digits today but it was still warm in the 90s. We’ll see more of the same Monday before cooling down bigtime beginning Tuesday with 80s hanging around through most of the week ahead. We also continue tracking scattered showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday. Heavy rain is not expected neither is severe weather.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows near 70º. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

The rain chance Monday night and Tuesday is highest in East Kansas and Northeast Kansas with amounts ranging between 0.25″ and 0.50″. More than half an inch will be hard to come by. Rain may linger Tuesday midday but we should clear things up by the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday right now will be near 80º, but some models have us much cooler in the 70s. That would be great.

North winds stay in place for most of this week and should keep our temperatures on the cooler side. Our average high this time of year is about 90º and we should be below average all week long until maybe next weekend. We may be toasty again this coming Friday and Saturday, but a cold front will keep it brief.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

