Sunday forecast: Slightly cooler but still hot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After many locations reached the triple digits yesterday afternoon, highs should be in the 90s across most of northeast Kansas today. There will be a light breeze from the northeast under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs are forecast to be a few degrees cooler on Monday but still in the low to mid 90s. Most places should stay dry throughout the day, though an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Rain chances increase tomorrow night, especially after midnight. The most widespread showers and storms may be in far northeast Kansas, but the entire area has an opportunity to see some moisture.

The highest chance of rain on Tuesday is during the morning, as any remaining activity should become more isolated by the afternoon. Less than a half inch of total rainfall is anticipated in most areas. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Pleasant conditions are expected to continue into next weekend with highs mostly in the 80s.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 94. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 70. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon. High 92. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and storms, mainly after midnight. Low 68. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning. High 82. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

