Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State alum Skylar Thompson gave an impressive performance in the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason win of 2022, helping the team to a 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thompson started under center, and played in all four quarters of the game. The seventh-round 2022 NFL Draft selection completed 20 of 28 pass attempts, a 71.4% completion rate. He notched 193 yards in the air, 25 on the ground, and threw one touchdown pass to Lynn Bowden Jr.

Miami’s next preseason game is set for August 20, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

