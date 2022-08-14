NHRA Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson seeking big milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals finished up day two over at Heartland Park and Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson is on the verge of a major feat.

The five time Pro Stock World Champion has been racing for nearly 50 years and he’s going for win number 100.

“It’s a number I certainly never dreamed could ever happen to me so I probably surpassed my goals by a long way but why stop now,” Anderson said.

Anderson has a chance to eclipse the century mark on Sunday.

“You know what they say, never let them see you sweat,” he said. “It’s tough on a day like today (Saturday) but I’m trying the best that I can do too do that.”

Anderson told 13 Sports he got the love for racing because his dad also raced when he was a kid. He’s been going to different race tracks since he was 13 and now he’s 61.

“Before I graduated high school I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my life and that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “I told everybody I went to school with that I’m going to make a career out of Drag Racing and they all laughed at me but who’s laughing now.”

Anderson picked up his second straight number one qualifier with his run of 6.623 seconds at just over 205 miles per hour from Friday, the best time of the Pro Stock division.

The defending world champion is in a great position to cross the finish line for his 100th career victory.

“This particular sport, once you get it in your blood you will never get it out,” he said. “It’s so addicting, it’s so fun, it’s so awesome.”

If Anderson comes out on top, this will be his fifth career win in Topeka which would tie Warren Johnson for the most in pro stock history at the track.

“Believe me I guarantee you as unhappy as I am in this heat, the car is probably more unhappy but it’s not showing it,” he said. “It’s not sweating one little bit. We’re going into race day confident. We know it’s going to be hot tomorrow (Sunday) too but guess what, bring it on, she’s ready for it.”

Anderson will race Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 13 Sports will update you with those results.

