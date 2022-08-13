Wyatt Hubert retires from the NFL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native and Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert announced on Saturday he will be stepping away from football and retiring from the NFL.

Hubert played at Kansas State before he was drafted with the 235th pick in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signing a four-year rookie contract with Cincinnati.

The Shawnee Heights alum said the root cause of his decision is his physical health. In his statement posted on social media, he said he’s consulted with his coaches, medical staff, agents and family to come to the tough decision.

“I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a permanent toll on my game, body, and performance on the field. This decision has been difficult and humbling as I have been blessed to have made it to the NFL and be drafted by a great organization in the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Hubert.

