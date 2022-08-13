Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks

Posted detours for the closure of N Manhattan Ave. between Aug. 15 and Nov. 18, 2022.
Posted detours for the closure of N Manhattan Ave. between Aug. 15 and Nov. 18, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November.

The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.

The street is expected to be closed until around Friday, Nov. 18.

During this phase, the City said the Aggieville Parking Garage will be accessible only from W Laramie St. via 14th St. It said the public parking lot north of Laramie will remain open and is accessible from 12th St.

The City noted that access to Moro St. and the alley south of Bluemont will be controlled via Little Moro. It said the alley will be a designated one-way-only eastbound lane during the closure period.

However, the City said westbound traffic on E Laramie St. will be able to continue south on N Manhattan Ave. to Fremont St.

The City has asked drivers to stick to the marked detours and be aware of workers during the phase.

Drivers should expect moderate to heavy traffic and likely a few delays for the estimated 14-week period.

