Saturday night forecast: Each day getting cooler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the hottest day of the weekend and the week ahead. We are on a cooling trend with each day being a little cooler than the last the next few days. A week cold front may glide through overnight tonight, but we are still in the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. We start seeing rain chances increase by Monday evening as another cold front, a strong cold front, will be in the area and blow through late Monday into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday may only top out in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds SW becoming NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

We continue the cooling trend Monday with temperatures in the low 90s with a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon along with a slight chance for a stray shower or two. A good chance for rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday as our next system nears. Temperatures Tuesday will also be in the upper 70s and low 80s with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The rain should clear by Tuesday night and we remain cooler Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s. We may touch 90 degrees next Saturday but are tracking another system and cold front to possibly come through Saturday night pushing the 80s back by next Sunday. Overall, a good week ahead for Northeast Kansas.

8-day forecast is cooling down (WIBW)

