Saturday forecast: Very hot to start the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The summer heat will be in full force today with highs near 100° under a mostly sunny sky. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Heat index values of 100-104° are expected this afternoon.

A weak cold front may try to push into the area overnight, but Sunday should still be hot with highs in the 90s for most of northeast Kansas. Dry weather looks to continue through the weekend.

Highs are forecast to be a few degrees cooler on Monday with more clouds and a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon. More numerous showers and storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday, though some places may miss out on the moisture.

Temperatures will be much cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the 80s a few days in a row.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 100. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 73. Winds SW/NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High 92. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning. High 81. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

