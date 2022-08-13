Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack

John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is facing a murder charge after he used his car to run over and kill another man on Friday.

The Mesa Police Department reports that 61-year-old John Lagana is accused of using his vehicle to intentionally run over an acquaintance, later identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer, who told Lagana he could no longer park at his home.

Investigators said Lagana purposely drove his car onto a sidewalk where Heimer was walking. Lagana struck Heimer and damaged mailboxes and landscaping while driving on the sidewalk.

According to police, the 61-year-old then turned his car around to run over Heimer a second time before getting out of his vehicle and stomping on the victim’s head multiple times.

Arizona’s Family reports a witness then fired a shot into the ground to get Lagana to stop while police arrived to arrest him. Heimer was pronounced dead.

During an interview with detectives, Lagana said he knew Heimer, who was letting him park at his home because he was homeless.

Lagana reportedly told detectives that his ex-girlfriend was living in Heimer’s home, and he was in the area on Friday to help a friend.

Detectives said Lagana then stopped answering their interview questions and requested a lawyer.

The department said Lagana was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Wichita
Kansas High Court finds Wichita ordinance unconstitutionally overbroad
Trimaine Baker (left) Michael Frink (right)
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
Officials clear the scene of a crash at the intersection of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University...
Southbound Topeka Blvd. reopened following 2-vehicle crash
FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24

Latest News

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Manhattan man behind bars following alleged 2021 aggravated sexual battery
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has...
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
FILE
2-vehicle crash ends with minor injuries after SUV rolls on its top