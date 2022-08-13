NHRA Nationals kick off at Heartland Motorsports Park

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Menard’s NHRA Nationals kicked off at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday night.

13 News spoke with reigning national champion Brittany Force about how it feels to return to Topeka for this year’s races.

”Love it here. Been coming here since I was a kid, and you know now that we ended up in a winner’s circle, it’s always a special racetrack,” said Force. “The fans here are incredible, hope they come out all weekend long, we’re gonna have some great races all weekend long.”

Travis Shumake, the NHRA’s first openly-gay racer, is excited about the opportunities this weekend can bring him.

“Mine is experience, and you know bringing more eyes to the NHRA,” said Shumake. “I’ve had several folks from Topeka already come up and say they only came to the race track today because they think this is interesting. If that’s what’s good for the sport, I’m glad to be the guy that’s doing it.”

The qualifying rounds ended Friday night, and the races run through Saturday. The finals will be on Sunday.

