NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy

The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.

“It is only the first day, we expect of course a little more to come out for tomorrow then of course for the finals it will be just packed. The spending is pretty much on par, of course we had a couple low years with the pandemic but they’re back up and running and running fast,” says Mike Bell, VP of Sports with Visit Topeka.

Bell says the people filling the stands also fill the city’s hotels; with those on Wanamaker reporting full houses.

Bell says it doesn’t stop there.

“Well we’re expecting about ten thousand this weekend and each day those ten thousands are going to be spending money in our community from a pack of gum to a tank of gas, to a hotel even. So we’re expecting between an eight and ten million dollar economic impact, that’s a direct spend,” says Bell.

Guest from out of town say you can bet they’ll be enjoying the city while they’re here.

“We’re staying at a VRBO and we will be going out to dinner tonight, and there’s probably somewhere that we’ll be shopping, cause there are girls involved,” says Travis Shumake’s mom, Susie Shumake. “So we will go out and go shopping and we just love supporting the communities, coming from a small community. But we’re just so excited to be in Topeka.”

The NHRA Nationals run through August 14th. There are discounts available for military and first responders.

To purchase tickets click here.

