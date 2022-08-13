Manhattan man behind bars following alleged 2021 aggravated sexual battery

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after an alleged 2021 aggravated sexual battery.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Arthur Daniel Davey, 56, of Manhattan, was booked into jail around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for aggravated sexual battery.

RCPD said the arrest stemmed from a 2021 case.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Davey remains confined behind bars on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Wichita
Kansas High Court finds Wichita ordinance unconstitutionally overbroad
Trimaine Baker (left) Michael Frink (right)
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
Officials clear the scene of a crash at the intersection of SW Topeka Blvd. and SW University...
Southbound Topeka Blvd. reopened following 2-vehicle crash
FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24

Latest News

FILE
2-vehicle crash ends with minor injuries after SUV rolls on its top
FILE
Firefighters extinguish small hay fire near Americus
Kansas State men's golfer Cooper Schultz to play in U.S. Amateur
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
(AP Photo/David Kent)
Wyatt Hubert retires from the NFL