Manhattan man behind bars following alleged 2021 aggravated sexual battery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after an alleged 2021 aggravated sexual battery.

The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Arthur Daniel Davey, 56, of Manhattan, was booked into jail around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for aggravated sexual battery.

RCPD said the arrest stemmed from a 2021 case.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Davey remains confined behind bars on a $30,000 bond.

