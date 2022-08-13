Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of Labor Day impaired driving campaign

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers that extra law enforcement officials will be on patrol throughout Labor Day for its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says between Aug. 10 and Sept. 7 - Labor Day - deputies will join other police agencies throughout the state to remove impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it is illegal to drive while impaired, however, in the U.S., one person is killed in a drunk driving accident every 52 minutes. It said just one drink can put a driver and others in danger because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination.

The Sheriff’s Office said driving after consuming alcohol or any other potentially impairing substance is a choice.

According to officials, the campaign is meant to remind drivers to take time to consider the consequences of their actions. If driving impaired, it said the driver is not only more likely to crash, but the crash is much more likely to cause serious injury or death.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said residents can count on its staff to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws - not just during this enforcement campaign, but throughout the year.

