K-State twirler to represent Team USA

K-State's Bailey Walke will represent Team USA internationally in Liverpool in August, 2023.
K-State's Bailey Walke will represent Team USA internationally in Liverpool in August, 2023.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State twirler Bailey Walke is taking her talents internationally.

Walke will represent Team USA, and the Wildcats, at the World Baton Twirling Championship in Liverpool, England, running from August 4-13, 2023.

She was one of nearly 2,000 baton twirlers to compete in individual events at the NBTA National Championships, placing 3rd in Advanced 3-Baton, and 4th in Advanced Solo.

In the U.S., she’s earned 31 top-ten medals at the National Baton Twirling Association Championships, the 2022 Regional Solo Title, and she was named the 2022 Collegiate Miss Majorette of Kansas.

