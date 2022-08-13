K-State twirler to represent Team USA

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State twirler Bailey Walke is taking her talents internationally.

Walke will represent Team USA, and the Wildcats, at the World Baton Twirling Championship in Liverpool, England, running from August 4-13, 2023.

She was one of nearly 2,000 baton twirlers to compete in individual events at the NBTA National Championships, placing 3rd in Advanced 3-Baton, and 4th in Advanced Solo.

In the U.S., she’s earned 31 top-ten medals at the National Baton Twirling Association Championships, the 2022 Regional Solo Title, and she was named the 2022 Collegiate Miss Majorette of Kansas.

