K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year.

The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.

The U.S. Amateur is entering its 122nd year of hosting the nation’s best young golfers. It will run from August 15-21 at the par-71, 7,487-yard Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ.

The stroke play co-host venue will be the par-70, 7,256-yard Arcola Country Club.

The event consists of two stroke play rounds which will determine the spots for a 64-man match play tournament. That will decide the champion.

Schultz played in last year’s U.S. Amateur, and made it to the match play tournament by firing two under-par rounds during stroke play. He became the first Wildcat to advance to match play since at least 2000.

This year’s two stroke play rounds will be held on Monday August and Tuesday, with match play beginning on Wednesday.

Schultz will tee off in the first round on Monday at 2:05 p.m. CT.

