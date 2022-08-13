K-State Feature Twirler to represent U.S. at World Baton Twirling Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s very own Feature Twirler Bailey Walke will represent the United States in England at the World Baton Twirling Championship in 2023.

Kansas State University’s Marching Band - The Pride of Wildcat Land - says its own Bailey Walke will represent the United States in the 3-Baton event at the International Baton Twirling Federation World Baton Twirling Championship in Liverpool, England. The competition will be held between Aug. 4 and 13, 2023.

The Pride noted that the National Baton Twirling Association announced the team and individual selections after the National Championships were held at the University of Notre Dame between July 19 and 23.

K-State indicated that Walke was among more than 1,900 other twirlers who competed in individual events at the Championships. She placed third in Advanced 3-Baton and fourth in Advanced Solo.

As a competitive baton twirler, the Pride said Walke has earned 31 career top-10 medals at the NBTA National Championships. She is also the 2022 Collegiate Miss Majorette of Kansas, the 2022 Regional Solo Champion and the 2019 National Show Twirl Champion.

The band noted that Walke will return for her second year as a member of The Pride of Wildcat Land and will take the field as this season’s Feature Twirler. She is also the 2021 recipient of the Rod Funk “Silent Leadership” Award and Memorial Scholarship and the 2021 “Rookie of the Year” award.

According to the University, Walke was also featured on the December 2021 cover of Drum Major magazine.

“Bailey is such a talented, spirited, and energetic person that she fits the role of the Wildcat Twirler extremely well at K-State. Her talents and showmanship are complimented by her energy, enthusiasm, and work ethic. I am also blown away by her athletic abilities,” Dr. Frank Tracz told Drum Major magazine. “I have seen her throw a tight spiral pass 40 yards downfield to a streaking trombone player before rehearsal begins! Incredible! She is also a genuinely nice person with a personality that exudes confidence and friendliness. I am thrilled she is a Wildcat!”

K-State said Walke is a Sophomore who dual-majors in Aerospace/Mechanical Engineering and Physics. She is from West Des Moines, Iowa, and is a 2021 graduate of Valley High School where she was Feature Twirler for four years.

