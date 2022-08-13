Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson moved to hospice

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans. As the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, many members of the 1970 team never lived to see the the Chiefs return to the championship game, and many others are in failing health. (AP Photo/File)(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has been moved to hospice care.

Dawson led the team to its first Super Bowl win in 1970. His storied career landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s since worked to fight prostate cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 1991.

No specific details have been released regarding his condition.

