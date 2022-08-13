Former Chiefs QB Len Dawson moved to hospice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has been moved to hospice care.

Dawson led the team to its first Super Bowl win in 1970. His storied career landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s since worked to fight prostate cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 1991.

No specific details have been released regarding his condition.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.