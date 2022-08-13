Firefighters extinguish small hay fire near Americus

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a small hay fire near Americus late Saturday morning.

KVOE reports that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Emporia and Americus Fire Departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5 - about 2.4 miles east of Americus - with reports of a fire.

Early reports indicated the landowner had been burning outside a hay barn when embers from the fire got in and ignited with the hay.

Officials noted that the landowner was able to extinguish most of the fire before their arrival, but firefighters ultimately finished the job.

