Call for Coffey Co. district magistrate judge nominations renewed

COFFEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A call for nominations for district magistrate judge in Coffey Co. has been renewed.

Kansas Courts says the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission has renewed a call for nominations to fill a new district magistrate judge position in Coffey Co. It said the new position was among several certified after 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 was passed.

According to the Court, the annual salary for the district magistrate judge position is $76,601.

The Fourth Judicial District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties. Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the district indicated that individuals can apply or be nominated. However, nominations are required to come with a nomination form that includes the signature of the nominee.

A nominee for district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an exam within 18 months to become certified.

The Court noted that nomination forms are available from the clerk of the district court in Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or online HERE.

According to the Court, those who previously submitted a completed application for the new district magistrate position are still under consideration and are not required to reapply.

Nominations are required to be submitted via paper copy by noon on Thursday, Aug. 25. One original and nine copies of the completed nomination form will be required, the same number of supporting documents and one executed release form. All nominations should be submitted to John Boyd, secretary, 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission, 101 W 2nd St., Ottawa.

The Commission said it will meet to interview nominees at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, which will be open to the public.

