Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games.

RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit.

She says this event is to celebrate the beginning of harvest and gives kids the chance to see friends and meet new faces.

Including a new petting zoo, a rock climbing wall and the continuation of a recently new car show.

Kids at the fest had multiple activities to help them cool off, like water slides.

