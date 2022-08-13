2-vehicle crash ends with minor injuries after SUV rolls on its top

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-vehicle crash in Neosho Co. ended with minor injuries for one person after one SUV ended up on its top and the other was knocked off the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officials were called to the area of K-39 and Harper Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived they found that a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Robert D. Knabe, 73, of Edgerton, and a 1995 Jeep Cherokee driven by Stephanie Swaggerty, 33, of Humboldt, were both headed west on K-39 when Swaggerty attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Lakewood Ln.

KHP noted that Knabe attempted to pass Swaggerty on the left as she turned left, resulting in a collision. Knabe’s Equinox hit the front driver’s side door of Swaggerty’s Jeep. This caused the Jeep to leave the roadway and come to rest on all four wheels.

The impact also caused Knabe’s Equinox to flip onto its roof.

The log indicates that Knabe had no apparent injuries but was transported to Neosho Memorial Hospital with his passenger, Linda R. Chapman, 69, of Waverly, who had suspected minor injuries.

According to KHP, Swaggerty and the other occupant in her vehicle, John Swaggerty, 47, of Humboldt, were both released from the scene with no apparent injuries.

