11 arrested in Wichita prostitution sting

By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several men were arrested Friday during a prostitution sting.

According to Sedgwick County booking records, they include:

1. Martin C. Adamson of Wichita: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute, hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

2. Randall K. Benton: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

3. Buddy Lee Davidson: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

4. Herman R. DeHerrera: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

5. Don Lee Elbert: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

6. Larence T. Hutto: Arrested on charges of promoting prostitution, transporting someone over 16 years old for prostitution, and two charges of promoting the sale of sexual relations

7. James L. Jackson: Arrested on charges of promoting prostitution, transporting someone over 16 years old for prostitution, and two charges of promoting the sale of sexual relations

8. Jose L. Molina: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

9. David L. Oliver: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

10. Alberto I. Torres-Serrano: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (opiates), and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

11. Anthony T. Williams: Arrested on charges of patronizing a prostitute and hiring a prostitute to engage in sexual acts.

