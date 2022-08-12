With more votes reported, gap narrows in GOP State Treasurer’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Provisional ballots continue trickling in, and they’re once again shrinking the gap in the race for the Republican nomination in the State Treasurer race.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office update from Thursday night shows State Rep. Steven Johnson now leading State Sen. Caryn Tyson by 409 votes. The lead was 500 earlier this week, but has been as large as 800, with Tyson pulling within 150 at one point.

Nearly 19,000 provisional ballots remain up for review statewide. The state’s three largest counties - Shawnee, Sedgwick and Johnson - will not meet to certify results until Monday, the deadline for counties to report. Caryn Tyson carried Shawnee and Johnson counties in results reported so far, while Steven Johnson won in Sedgwick Co.

The winner faces current treasurer, Democrat Lynn Rogers, on the November ballot.

The Secretary of State’s Office also updated Thursday that the expanded audit for the race is nearly complete. Under a new state law, because the race was within one percent as of election night, counties had to do a hand recount of ballots in 10 percent of their precincts, and compare the tally to the machine totals. Only eight of the state’s 105 continues have yet to complete the process. Earlier this week, state elections director Bryan Caskey said the audit so far had found only a few issues, mostly dealing with a circle filled incorrectly, so the machine did not recognize it.

Under Kansas law, the state automatically does a recount of general election races where results are within one-half of one percent. However, there is no such provision for a primary. A registered voter would have to request the recount, and would be responsible for paying the cost for it. The deadline to request the recount is Friday - before the deadline for counties to report certified totals that include provisional ballots.

Thursday, 8/11/2022 5:00 pm [Last report today] Updated unofficial election results for State Treasurer [Republican] - Steven Johnson - 216,957; Caryn Tyson - 216,548. 68 counties have certified election results. 18,756 provisional ballots have not been yet been reviewed. #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) August 11, 2022

