With more votes reported, gap narrows in GOP State Treasurer’s race

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office update from Thursday night shows State Rep. Steven Johnson now leading State Sen. Caryn Tyson by 409 votes.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Provisional ballots continue trickling in, and they’re once again shrinking the gap in the race for the Republican nomination in the State Treasurer race.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office update from Thursday night shows State Rep. Steven Johnson now leading State Sen. Caryn Tyson by 409 votes. The lead was 500 earlier this week, but has been as large as 800, with Tyson pulling within 150 at one point.

Nearly 19,000 provisional ballots remain up for review statewide. The state’s three largest counties - Shawnee, Sedgwick and Johnson - will not meet to certify results until Monday, the deadline for counties to report. Caryn Tyson carried Shawnee and Johnson counties in results reported so far, while Steven Johnson won in Sedgwick Co.

The winner faces current treasurer, Democrat Lynn Rogers, on the November ballot.

The Secretary of State’s Office also updated Thursday that the expanded audit for the race is nearly complete. Under a new state law, because the race was within one percent as of election night, counties had to do a hand recount of ballots in 10 percent of their precincts, and compare the tally to the machine totals. Only eight of the state’s 105 continues have yet to complete the process. Earlier this week, state elections director Bryan Caskey said the audit so far had found only a few issues, mostly dealing with a circle filled incorrectly, so the machine did not recognize it.

Under Kansas law, the state automatically does a recount of general election races where results are within one-half of one percent. However, there is no such provision for a primary. A registered voter would have to request the recount, and would be responsible for paying the cost for it. The deadline to request the recount is Friday - before the deadline for counties to report certified totals that include provisional ballots.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
Generic image.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin to inmate she was in relationship with

Latest News

FILE
Congressman LaTurner to work counter at Tonganoxie gas station
FILE — If it passes, Missouri would join 18 other states which have completely legalized...
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
Rep. Steven Johnson and Sen. Caryn Tyson
Counties begin considering provisional ballots with GOP State Treasurer race unresolved
FILE
Senate Dems halt Marshall’s gain-of-function research bills