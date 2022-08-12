Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital.

Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Wamego when a semi-truck rear-ended a sedan and pick-up truck. The impact flipped the sedan on its side and the pick onto its roof.

The boys’ father, Randy Tinkle, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene while their mother, Jillian, was rushed to Wamego Health Center. The driver of the other flipped car was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.