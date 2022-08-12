Treasurer race, abortion question draw recount requests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office received recount requests for two items from the Aug. 2 primary election. One is for the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment question, while the other is in the Republican race for State Treasurer.

Citizen Missy Leavitt is requesting the recount on the question dealing with abortion rights. The Colby, Kansas resident wants a hand recount in every county.

The question, which would have made clear the Kansas Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion and that the Legislature has the power to regulate abortion, failed by abut 165,000 votes.

Leavitt, who calls herself an advocate for election integrity, created a fundraising page to support her effort. In a primary, people requesting a recount must pay for it. A final estimate for Leavitt’s request was not yet known.

“I have seen data in the week following our election in Kansas that there were irregularities the night of August 2,” Leavitt wrote on the page. “Kansas simply does not do enough to put the minds of voters at rest with their % based random audit system.”

The other race drawing a recount is one that remains too close to call. State Sen. Caryn Tyson filed the request for a hand recount in 55 of the state’s 105 counties for her race against State Rep. Steven Johnson.

Tyson says the counties selected were those that had audit discrepancies, missing results or machine malfunctions. Costs provided to her by the Secretary of State’s Office show her request will cost $42,007.19.

Tyson trailed Johnson by 409 votes in the latest update on the race, which was provided at 5 p.m. Thursday. However, 18,756 provisional ballots have yet to be reviewed, including those in Shawnee, Johnson and Sedgwick counties. Canvassers in those counties will meet Monday to certify their votes. Tyson carried Shawnee and Johnson counties on election night, while Johnson won in Sedgwick Co.

Whoever wins will face incumbent Lynn Rogers in the general election.

As of Friday night, the Secretary of State’s Office said the only major issue identified in counties’ post-election audit was in Cherokee Co. SOS Spokesperson Whitney Tempel said a vendor error caused a programming error on the county’s tabulator. It impacted their Dist. 1 County Commission race.

“Our office has been working with the county to ensure all ballots are properly counted and tabulated correctly prior to the county canvass,” Tempel said. “The purpose of the post-election audit is to provide us with confirmation and/or highlight errors, as it did in Cherokee county. We are looking at the law to see how we can hold the vendor accountable.”

Counties included in Caryn Tyson’s recount request:

Barton

Chase

Cloud

Dickinson

Ford

Gray

Greeley

Harper

Harvey

Haskell

Hodgeman

Jackson

Jefferson

Jewell

Kearny

Kingman

Kiowa

Labette

Lane

Lincoln

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McPherson

Meade

Morris

Morton

Ness

Norton

Osage

Osborne

Ottawa

Pawnee

Phillips

Pottawatomie

Pratt

Rawlins

Reno

Republic

Rice

Russell

Saline

Scott

Seward

Sherman

Smith

Stanton

Stevens

Sumner

Thomas

Trego

Wabaunsee

Wallace

Washington

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.