Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Statehouse hosted an exhibit Friday to inform people about the Hindu religion.

The traveling exhibit to enlighten others about the religion’s practices and what it brings to society. It has so far been to 30 states and the goal is to visit all 50 so everyone can have a chance to learn something new about Hindu.

According to Prakash Kumar Jha, a Kansas State University post doctorial research associate, the goal is to have lawmakers one day approve a permanent display for Kansans to learn.

“We are planning to have these kinds of exhibits in schools, museums, libraries with all the help of representatives and legislatures here,” Jha said. “That is how we are planning to educate more about the Hindu to fellow Americans.”

There is also a virtual audio-visual exhibit explaining the Hindu Religion offered at https://hindudarshana.com/

