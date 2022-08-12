Topeka man sentenced to prison for 2019 stabbing death of alleged bully

Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his alleged bully’s stabbing death.

Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was sentenced to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith.

On the evening of Sept. 1, 2019, officials were called to 1213 SE 33rd St. with reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Smith unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. He later died at the scene. Witnesses reportedly saw Evans running from the scene. He was arrested after a search in 2019.

Evans pleaded guilty to Intentional Second Degree Murder in July 2022. He had originally been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He had also been known to have been bullied by Smith.

Multiple witnesses have reported that Smith bullied Evans for years, sometimes with a knife, until he snapped and stabbed smith repeatedly. One witness even testified that Evans had a “good name” and was known to be “mild-mannered, a cool guy.”

He has also been sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision as well as ordered to pay $202.50 in court costs and $200 for a DNA database fee.

