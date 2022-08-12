Topeka City Council begins redistricting process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The boundary lines for Topeka’s nine City Council districts are re-drawn every 10 years, using the latest census numbers.

“At this point we are looking at two maps that our city proposed and we have one member who proposed another one and we are discussing the merits of them. But really we’re getting ready for the public hearing next week, when people can tell us what they think of any of the maps, things that are important to them, and then the procedures we’re going to use to do the hearing,” says District 9, Council Woman Michelle Horferer.

The maps are being studied by a special commission, with a member from each of the current council districts.

Chairperson, Michelle Hoferer says redistricting provides balance to the community.

“They have to change to a point based on population changes so three of our districts went down in population, three of them went up in population. So we have to equalize them as close as we can to just over fourteen thousand people per district. So we’re trying to set up the council districts now so there’s that many people in each district. So some precincts will be moving and we’re trying to figure out which ones,” Horferer says.

Hoferer says redistricting also supports neighborhoods that need improvement.

She says the community’s perspective is important to the group’s work.

“If one proposal shows downtown Topeka, that district moving to a different one, and there are people downtown that may be happy with where they’re at right now and they don’t want it, they’ll come and say I do not want to move. We won’t know unless somebody shows up to tell us. You want to stay in the district you’re in or you want to move to this one and this is the reason why. We’re asking for reasons,” she says.

The commission will hold a public hearing August 18th at 5:00pm at the Holliday building.

Then meet again September 1st to consider that input, and from there they’ll draft a map to take to the governing body for approval.

To view the city’s redistricting map proposals click here.

