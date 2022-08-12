Three drag racers stop by Menard’s ahead of NHRA Nationals

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Force, Tony Schumacher, and Jim Campbell took a trip to Menard’s in Topeka on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

It was all in an effort to get Topeka excited about the Menard’s NHRA Nationals taking place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park.

”The hot conditions are gonna make it slippery,” said Schumacher. “When it’s slippery out it makes it a tough race, takes the best teams and the best crews and the best drivers to win these things. So we’re coming off a win in Seattle, looking forward to this place.”

“I’m very excited about this weekend,” said Campbell. “We’re a good hot car team, the tracks gonna be warm this weekend, so Jim Dunn, our crew chief and the car owner, is extremely good on hot tracks. So I’m looking forward to a good weekend.”

Though he had some travel difficulties Thursday, John Force was able to make it out for all the fans that lined up waiting for him.

”Topeka’s a great town. And it’s a big town, it’s just spread all out. But the people here are really good folk. And they just come and hang out, and it’s fun. And we’ll get to spend the next three days with them,” said Force.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
A multiple vehicle wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24 east of Wamego.
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
Topeka City Council members approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
Christopher Kittle (left) Ashley Dixon (right)
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
Shawnee Co. officials search for those involved in an early morning ATM theft and police chase...
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Dustin Crum (13), Shane Buechele (6), Patrick Mahomes (15) and...
Chiefs’ first preseason game provides a special opportunity
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball downfield as backup quarterback...
Mahomes, Chiefs starters to play first quarter in preseason opener, Reid says
FILE - AH-64 Apache Helicopter (Source: SCANG)
Fort Riley’s own Apache makes grand entrance to Indiana speedboat race
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) at home plate following...
Royals rookies recent tear provides bright outlook for future