Three drag racers stop by Menard’s ahead of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Force, Tony Schumacher, and Jim Campbell took a trip to Menard’s in Topeka on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

It was all in an effort to get Topeka excited about the Menard’s NHRA Nationals taking place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park.

”The hot conditions are gonna make it slippery,” said Schumacher. “When it’s slippery out it makes it a tough race, takes the best teams and the best crews and the best drivers to win these things. So we’re coming off a win in Seattle, looking forward to this place.”

“I’m very excited about this weekend,” said Campbell. “We’re a good hot car team, the tracks gonna be warm this weekend, so Jim Dunn, our crew chief and the car owner, is extremely good on hot tracks. So I’m looking forward to a good weekend.”

Though he had some travel difficulties Thursday, John Force was able to make it out for all the fans that lined up waiting for him.

”Topeka’s a great town. And it’s a big town, it’s just spread all out. But the people here are really good folk. And they just come and hang out, and it’s fun. And we’ll get to spend the next three days with them,” said Force.

