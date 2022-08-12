Testimony resumes Friday morning on Day 6 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial is underway Friday morning at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka.

Friday’s session got underway at 9:04 a.m.

Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Testimony indicated Harkness had been shot five times and Sisco seven times while they were in bed in the basement of the residence, located just southeast of S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Though she has maintained her innocence, Chandler was convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who previously was in the Topeka Correctional Facility after her 2012 conviction, has been in the Shawnee County Jail since May 18, 2018.

The state’s prosecutor is Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Chandler is being represented by lead defense attorney Tom Bath, of Leawood. Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman also are serving as defense lawyers for Chandler.

The first witness on Friday was Patrick McLaughlin, who was a Topeka police officer in 2002.

McLaughlin, who is now employed by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office, said he assisted with a canvas of the neighborhood near the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square on July 8 and 9, 2002, in the days after the double-homicide of Harkness and Sisco.

He said a woman in the neighborhood reported hearing a car running outside her house around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002, followed by what sounded like a gunshot around 3 a.m.

McLaughlin said as part of the investigation, he later spent “five or six days” examining surveillance video covering 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2002, from an entry and exit point of Rocky Mountain National Park, looking for a black 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse, the same make and model of Chandler’s car.

He said he wasn’t able to locate a car of that type on the video footage, which he said was “not of great quality.”

The second witness on Friday morning was Kim Warrender, who formerly worked with Harkness between around 1999 and 2001 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka.

Warrender said Harkness showed up to work one morning upset over phone calls she said had come from Chandler.

Warrender said Harkness “had been up all night” and was “very afraid” after Chandler’s phone calls.

Warrender said Harkness was “questioning” whether she should stay in her relationship with Sisco “because she was afraid and receiving lots of phone calls.”

Friday’s third witness was Dena Soden, who also worked with Harkness at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Soden also testified that Harkness had become “afraid” after phone calls from Chandler.

Soden said Harkness reported Chandler making “harassing” phone calls.

Both Warrender and Soden said they became friends with Harkness after meeting her through their work at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and socialized outside of work, frequently playing golf together.

They added that Harkness left her job at the Capitol Plaza around 2002 to work for Visit Topeka, which was the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

The morning’s fourth witness was Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan J. Williams, who said he was asked in 2018 by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office to analyze phone records in the Harkness-Sisco double-homicide case.

Williams said he examined calling patterns for numbers associated with Chandler over an approximately six-month period, noting 707 calls were made over 194 days to numbers belonging to Harkness and Sisco.

From Williams’ report, Kitt highlighted 18 calls made in 21 minutes on June 3, 2002, as an example of “rapid calling” to numbers associated with Sisco and Chandler.

Williams also provided details on how towers are used to help track phone calls.

Testimony through the first five days of the retrial included former Topeka police officers; former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square; a former employee of the Sac ‘N Fox Casino, where Harkness and Sisco went the night before they were killed; a U.S. Forestry Department fire investigator; a former business acquaintance of Chandler from Denver; the lead Topeka police detective in the case; and a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona.

Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn in for duty when the retrial began Friday, Aug. 5.

Two of the jurors were released earlier this week.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

